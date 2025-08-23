Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
ANALYSIS

What are the new Israeli demands that Barrack will convey to Lebanon?


L'OLJ / By Scarlett HADDAD, 23 August 2025 16:30

Lire cet article en Français
Although U.S. envoy Tom Barrack is scheduled to visit Beirut on Aug. 26, Israel’s response to Lebanese proposals is already starting to take shape. Beneath a positive veneer, Israeli officials are reportedly formulating new demands, particularly regarding the creation of a buffer zone to safeguard their security.The Lebanese had submitted their requests in what became known as the “Lebanonized Barrack document.” These calls included an end to Israeli attacks on Lebanon, the withdrawal from recently occupied positions and the release of Lebanese prisoners held by Israel. Catch up on Barrack's last visit Behind Thomas Barrack’s visit to Lebanon During his upcoming visit, Barrack is expected to formally relay Israel’s response to Lebanese officials. A Lebanese source said the deputy Israeli prime minister has already briefed the...
