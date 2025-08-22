Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Hezbollah disarmament: How the army plans to proceed

Military strategists believe the army’s national doctrine will outweigh communal allegiance.

L'OLJ / By Jeanine JALKH, 22 August 2025 16:09

Hezbollah disarmament: How the army plans to proceed

The army forces preparing to head to southern Lebanon. Photo taken from the military institution's X account.

By Aug. 31, the Lebanese Army is expected to present its action plan to the government for dismantling Hezbollah’s arsenal by the end of the year. It is a delicate mission fraught with difficulties, all the more so because of the risk of dissent within army ranks against the backdrop of threats from the militia-party, whose community is said to make up about 40 percent of the military. Aware of the complexity of the task, the Iran-backed group appears intent on playing this sensitive card by fueling the narrative of “Shiitization.”It is no coincidence that Hezbollah’s secretary-general, Naim Qassem, evoked the Battle of Karbala in a speech last week. The 7th-century battle is a founding event in Shiite Islam that enshrined martyrdom as a defining aspect of the faith. His remarks are emblematic of the party’s new framing: no longer...
