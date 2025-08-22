Hezbollah disarmament: How the army plans to proceed

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google By Aug. 31, the Lebanese Army is expected to present its action plan to the government for dismantling Hezbollah’s arsenal by the end of the year. It is a delicate mission fraught with difficulties, all the more so because of the risk of dissent within army ranks against the backdrop of threats from the militia-party, whose community is said to make up about 40 percent of the military. Aware of the complexity of the task, the Iran-backed group appears intent on playing this sensitive card by fueling the narrative of “Shiitization.”It is no coincidence that Hezbollah’s secretary-general, Naim Qassem, evoked the Battle of Karbala in a speech last week. The 7th-century battle is a founding event in Shiite Islam that enshrined martyrdom as a defining aspect of the faith. His remarks are emblematic of the party’s new framing: no longer...

