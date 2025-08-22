Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
INTERVIEW

Estelle Lefébure: Johnny and Sylvie Vartan as in-laws, Mugler and Versace as mentors

Supermodel Estelle Lefébure remains iconic even 40 years after her debut. A muse for fashion powerhouses, the former rock 'n' roll daughter-in-law of the Hallydays, now a wellness guru, met with L’Orient-Le Jour in the shade of a Riviera beach.

L'OLJ / By Karl RICHA, 22 August 2025 14:45

Estelle Lefébure on a beach on the French Riviera, in 2025. Photo courtesy of the owner.

Her clear gaze suits the setting — enough to unsettle more than a few. On a private beach in southern France, the most famous of the “summer girls,” as French Vogue editors long called her, waits on a sofa between interviews, smiling politely at passersby. Tourists, waiters and Sunday strollers can hardly ignore one of fashion’s most recognizable faces — the same face plastered across city avenues and village shopfronts, gracing more than a thousand magazine covers and representing international cosmetic brands.Dressed in a black puff-sleeved top and high-waisted pants, Estelle Lefébure remains, for both fifty-something mothers and their children, a symbol of chic provinciality, a reassuring figure even with her visible laugh lines, proudly shown barefaced and makeup-free.“The community that follows me is mostly female and knows it can...
