Estelle Lefébure: Johnny and Sylvie Vartan as in-laws, Mugler and Versace as mentors

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Her clear gaze suits the setting — enough to unsettle more than a few. On a private beach in southern France, the most famous of the “summer girls,” as French Vogue editors long called her, waits on a sofa between interviews, smiling politely at passersby. Tourists, waiters and Sunday strollers can hardly ignore one of fashion’s most recognizable faces — the same face plastered across city avenues and village shopfronts, gracing more than a thousand magazine covers and representing international cosmetic brands.Dressed in a black puff-sleeved top and high-waisted pants, Estelle Lefébure remains, for both fifty-something mothers and their children, a symbol of chic provinciality, a reassuring figure even with her visible laugh lines, proudly shown barefaced and makeup-free.“The community that follows me is mostly female and knows it can...

Her clear gaze suits the setting — enough to unsettle more than a few. On a private beach in southern France, the most famous of the “summer girls,” as French Vogue editors long called her, waits on a sofa between interviews, smiling politely at passersby. Tourists, waiters and Sunday strollers can hardly ignore one of fashion’s most recognizable faces — the same face plastered across city avenues and village shopfronts, gracing more than a thousand magazine covers and representing international cosmetic brands.Dressed in a black puff-sleeved top and high-waisted pants, Estelle Lefébure remains, for both fifty-something mothers and their children, a symbol of chic provinciality, a reassuring figure even with her visible laugh lines, proudly shown barefaced and makeup-free.“The community that follows me is mostly female and...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in