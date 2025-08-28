What we know about the Palestinian factions inside the Burj al-Barajneh camp

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google BEIRUT — The Burj al-Barajneh camp — one of 12 formal Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon — located in Beirut's southern suburbs, became the stage on Aug. 21 for the government's first step to collect weapons from Palestinian factions, a move in line with the government's push for arms monopoly following a devastating war between Israel and Hezbollah (between 2023-2024).After a two-month delay, the first weapons cache was handed over to the Lebanese Army near one of the camp's entrances. The transfer had been scheduled for June, a month after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visited Lebanon and reached an agreement with Lebanese officials on the plan. Reactions were mixed: some figures close to Hezbollah’s political camp criticized the step, others welcomed it, while some dismissed it as largely symbolic. Missed this part?...

BEIRUT — The Burj al-Barajneh camp — one of 12 formal Palestinian refugee camps in Lebanon — located in Beirut's southern suburbs, became the stage on Aug. 21 for the government's first step to collect weapons from Palestinian factions, a move in line with the government's push for arms monopoly following a devastating war between Israel and Hezbollah (between 2023-2024).After a two-month delay, the first weapons cache was handed over to the Lebanese Army near one of the camp's entrances. The transfer had been scheduled for June, a month after Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas visited Lebanon and reached an agreement with Lebanese officials on the plan. Reactions were mixed: some figures close to Hezbollah’s political camp criticized the step, others welcomed it, while some dismissed it as largely symbolic. Missed this...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in