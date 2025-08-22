US State Department fires Israeli-Palestinian affairs communications chief

The U.S. State Department on Monday dismissed Shahed Ghoreishi, its communications chief for Israeli-Palestinian affairs, after repeated disputes over how to present Trump's policies, including a controversial plan to expel hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from Gaza, according to U.S. officials and documents reviewed by the Washington Post.

The firing followed an internal debate over whether to release a statement to the media saying the United States “does not support the forced displacement of Palestinians from Gaza.” Ghoreishi drafted the line, which echoed earlier remarks by President Donald Trump and the administration’s Middle East envoy, Steve Witkoff, who said in February the United States would not pursue a “removal plan” for Gaza.

But State Department leaders ordered staff to “delete the phrase marked in red and bold,” according to a note dated last week. U.S. officials told the Post that any wording seen as diverging from a pro-Israel message — even if in line with longstanding U.S. policy — would not be tolerated.

Meanwhile, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz on Wednesday ordered the recall of 60,000 reservists after authorizing a takeover of Gaza City, as mediation efforts continued for a truce and the release of hostages. Earlier this month, Israel’s security cabinet approved a plan to seize Gaza City and central refugee camps — described as the last Hamas strongholds — assert control over the entire strip, and free hostages.

The State Department gave no public explanation for Ghoreishi’s dismissal. “We do not comment on leaked emails or allegations,” spokesman Tommy Pigott told the Post. “Federal employees must never put their personal political ideologies ahead of the duly elected president’s agenda.”

Ghoreishi told the paper he received no explanation and argued the move raises troubling questions about the department’s stance on potential Palestinian displacement.

David Milstein, senior adviser to U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, was described by officials as one of Ghoreishi’s main rivals inside the department. On Wednesday, he also came under attack from Laura Loomer, a far-right activist and informal Trump adviser “known for her unfounded statements,” the Post reported. In a post on social media, she called Ghoreishi a “pro-Iranian regime jihadist Muslim linked to NIAC,” referring to the National Iranian American Council, which backed the 2015 Iran nuclear deal.