Raphaël Quenard makes us 'keel over in Tataouine'

L’Orient-Le Jour shares its top summer reads for you to enjoy on the beach, in the mountains, on the balcony in the early afternoon, or at night in bed. With this debut novel, the French actor defies the laws of morality.
The actor Raphaël Quenard releases his first novel, "Clamser à Tataouine," published by Flammarion. (Credit: Flammarion publishing)
Let’s be clear: If Raphaël Quenard weren’t the rising star of French cinema — or the latest darling of the Parisian media — his book Clamser à Tataouine would likely not have enjoyed the success it has since its May 14 release by Flammarion. But when Sophie de Closets, CEO of the publishing house, heard him casually mention on the radio that he had “even written a book,” she clearly sensed an opportunity. Now ubiquitous in major bookstore displays and firmly among France’s top sellers, the debut novel is devoured in a single sitting — not because of its plot, but because readers want to figure out exactly what they’ve gotten themselves into.For the 2024 César Awards’ breakout male actor — praised for his role in Jean-Baptiste Durand’s social drama Chien de la casse — the book abandons any moral pretense in favor of a kind of snuff-movie...
Let’s be clear: If Raphaël Quenard weren’t the rising star of French cinema — or the latest darling of the Parisian media — his book Clamser à Tataouine would likely not have enjoyed the success it has since its May 14 release by Flammarion. But when Sophie de Closets, CEO of the publishing house, heard him casually mention on the radio that he had “even written a book,” she clearly sensed an opportunity. Now ubiquitous in major bookstore displays and firmly among France’s top sellers, the debut novel is devoured in a single sitting — not because of its plot, but because readers want to figure out exactly what they’ve gotten themselves into.For the 2024 César Awards’ breakout male actor — praised for his role in Jean-Baptiste Durand’s social drama Chien de la casse — the book abandons any moral pretense in...
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year.