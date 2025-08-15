Lebanon celebrates the Assumption, blending traditions and festivities

Each year, the Solemnity of the Virgin Mary is celebrated on Aug. 15 by Catholic and Orthodox churches. In Lebanon, the feast of al-Saydeh gathers villagers, city residents, and expatriates, making the Assumption a key moment of their summer.

Traditionally, Christian villages hold a mass on the eve of the feast, followed by processions, singing, dancing, sharing the hrisseh dish, and typical desserts.

Today, festivities include concerts, evening events, fireworks, markets, and kiosks, lasting throughout the weekend and sometimes into the week before Aug. 15.

'Divisions fade away'

Originally from Zgharta in northern Lebanon, Karl, 23, describes the celebration as an “opportunity to reconnect with family and friends in a spirit of prayer and tradition. All generations mix and divisions fade away.”

In southern Lebanon, in Jezzine, “the Assumption is a celebration that brings everyone together,” attracting visitors “from neighboring villages in Chouf or Saida,” says Joseph*.

Mona, in her 20s and from a nearby village, confirms: “The atmosphere warms our hearts. The streets are crowded, and there are activities for everyone.”

The Jezzine municipality organizes a market and concerts, all “over three days,” explains David Helou, president of the municipal council, who estimates the number of visitors at about 7,000. “People originally from Jezzine who now live elsewhere come back every year for this celebration,” he notes.

Other villages are keeping the tradition alive, like Ghazir, in Kesrouan, where the procession on the evening of Aug. 14 notably involves the village scouts, Mona reports.

Her sister Sonia, who arrived a few days ago, adds: “This year was particularly festive thanks to the municipality’s efforts. The village choir even sang with the army!”

Kesrouan mountains, a celebration hotspot

High in Kesrouan, Hrajel stages eight days of festivities. “From Aug. 8 to 13, there are events each evening in the village square, a mix of traditional songs and concerts,” says Nour*, who spends every summer there with her children. “Aug. 14 and 15 are then entirely devoted to the religious aspect of the celebration,” she adds.

Faraya and Faqra have become synonymous with must-visit spots for young people, whether religious or not, for their masses, markets, fireworks and concerts. “This year, we're expecting between 25,000 and 30,000 visitors. We planned security a month in advance with the municipal police, the Red Cross and Civil Defense,” explains Wassim Samir Mehanna, mokhtar of the Kfar Debian municipality.

Sara, 23, organizes her summer plans every year around this date. “I look forward to the evenings in Faraya because I like the selection of performers. The weather is pleasant and cool, and it’s the hot spot where I meet up with all my friends!”

*Names have been changed at the interlocutors’ request.