Israeli strike on motorcycle in southern Lebanon, two wounded

Thursday in southern Lebanon was marked by new Israeli violations of the cease-fire reached at the end of November 2024 between Israel and Hezbollah, leaving at least two people wounded.

In the late afternoon, an Israeli drone fired two missiles at a motorcycle in Aitaroun (Bint Jbeil), targeting a municipal police officer, according to L'Orient-Le Jour's correspondent in the region. The strike wounded at least two people, one seriously, according to an initial assessment, as a fire broke out among the houses and ambulances headed to the scene.

Later in the day, the Israeli army also carried out strikes on Jarmak, west of Aayshieh (Jezzine), and on the Berghoz valley (Hasbaya).

In the Bekaa, Israeli airstrikes also hit Zalaya at the same time, according to L'Orient-Le Jour's regional correspondent. The Israeli army’s Arabic-language spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, said the strikes targeted “Hezbollah’s underground tunnels.”

In the morning, an Israeli helicopter dropped a sound bomb near Shebaa (Hasbaya), close to a shepherd whose car, parked nearby, was also hit by an Israeli explosive. Later, an Israeli drone targeted construction equipment in Yaroun (Bint Jbeil). No injuries were reported in these incidents.

A few hours later, an Israeli army patrol allegedly crossed the border to enter Lebanese territory, in the Wadi Hunin area, and searched two houses on the outskirts of Odaisseh (Marjayoun), before vandalizing them.

Meanwhile, residents of Ainata confirmed the identity of the man killed Wednesday evening in a drone strike between Ainata and Haris as Nasser Ghassan Nasrallah, a man in his 60s visiting Lebanon from Africa, who had lost a son in the last war between Hezbollah and Israel.