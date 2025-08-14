Israeli 'gradual' withdrawal, prisoner exchange and disarmament at the heart of Gaza negotiations, according to al-Arabiya

While Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa is expected in Cairo on Sunday, a Hamas delegation has spent the last two days meeting with Egyptian mediators to discuss a proposal for a comprehensive cease-fire in the Gaza Strip that would end the war in exchange for a full prisoner exchange in two phases, according to al-Arabiya.

According to sources cited by the Saudi media outlet, Hamas responded positively to this proposal, which would require it to commit to a lengthy cease-fire and to freeze the activities of its military wing during a transitional period. The proposal also demands that the Palestinian group stop manufacturing and smuggling weapons in Gaza and bans their use, while also calling for ongoing negotiations on a final formula regarding the future of the "Gaza arsenal." The proposal also foresees the "symbolic" exile of certain Hamas leaders, as well as the temporary presence of international and Arab forces in the Palestinian enclave.

Gradual Israeli withdrawal

On the Israeli side, the proposal calls for a gradual withdrawal under Arab and American supervision, conditioned on a final agreement on weapons and power in the Palestinian enclave. The mediators, along with Turkey, would be tasked with overseeing compliance with the agreement, which must include assurances that weapons would not be reused during the transitional phase.

These diplomatic efforts come as the Israeli military announced Wednesday it "approved" the plan to take Gaza City as part of a new phase in its offensive aimed at defeating Hamas and ensuring the release of hostages after 22 months of war. But international pressure is mounting on the Israeli government to find a solution to the conflict, which has led to a severe humanitarian crisis in the besieged Palestinian enclave, home to some 2.4 million people.

Egypt announced Tuesday that it was working with Qatar and the United States towards a 60-day cease-fire.

Since the end of July, several countries, including France and Canada, have expressed their willingness to recognize the State of Palestine at the upcoming U.N. General Assembly in September.