Gaza governor's name emerges in postwar talks

Samir Hulileh, a businessman based in Ramallah and a former Palestinian Authority official, is reportedly acceptable to both Israel and the United States.

L'OLJ / By Laure-Maïssa FARJALLAH, 14 August 2025 12:58,

Lire cet article en Français
Gaza governor's name emerges in postwar talks

Soldiers look at the destruction in the Gaza Strip from the Israeli side of the border, on Aug. 13, 2025. (Credit: Jack Guez/AFP)

Near a dying enclave, mediators are working hard to finalize what seems to be Gaza's last chance deal, which could potentially stop the full extension of the Israeli offensive — as bombings have already increased on Gaza City — and the military occupation of the entire territory.While Egypt's foreign minister discussed a proposal for a 60-day truce on Tuesday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu later aligned with the change in the U.S. position after the failure of the latest negotiations. He told Israeli channel i24 that partial agreements are now "behind us."Last July, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff stated he now supported an "all or nothing" approach after pulling back his negotiators, blaming Hamas for the failure of the talks. Although the framework of an agreement has yet to be defined,...
