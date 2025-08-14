Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
LEBANON

L'OLJ / By L'Orient Today staff, 14 August 2025 17:20,

Joseph Aoun enacts three laws, including banking sector reform

President Joseph Aoun on July 9, 2025. (Credit: @lbpresidency/X)

President Joseph Aoun enacted on Thursday three laws adopted on July 31 by Parliament, including one related to the reform and reorganization of the banking sector, considered crucial for the future of Lebanon's negotiations to finalize an agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The president also signed an amendment to certain provisions of Law No. 11/2025 concerning non-residential leases and another amending the granting of allowances to public school principals.

