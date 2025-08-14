Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

SPORT

Basketball: Lebanon faces New Zealand in Asia Cup quarterfinals

On Tuesday, teammates Ali Mansour and Youssef Khayat defeated Japan.

By L'Orient Today staff, 14 August 2025 16:06,

Basketball: Lebanon faces New Zealand in Asia Cup quarterfinals

An action from the match between Lebanon and Japan during the FIBA Asia Cup quarter-final qualifier. (Credit: Screenshot from the live broadcast.)

BEIRUT — Lebanon will face New Zealand on Thursday at 9 p.m. (Beirut time) in the quarterfinals of the Asia Cup organized by the International Basketball Federation. The game will take place at the King Abdullah Sports Complex, north of Jeddah.

Lebanon is currently ranked 29th in the FIBA standings, seven places below its opponent of the day.

On Tuesday, the Lebanese national basketball team defeated Japan in the qualification round for the quarterfinals by a 23-point margin (97-73).

More about Lebanese athletes

Lebanese sprinter Marc-Anthony Ibrahim breaks national 400-meter hurdles record

New Zealand, aiming for a third consecutive semifinal appearance in as many editions, dominated the group stage, outscoring opponents by an average margin of 23.3 points per game, according to FIBA statistics.

Things have been more complicated for Ali Mansour and Youssef Khayat, Lebanon's two top scorers in the competition up to the quarterfinals. In fact, Lebanon lost two games in a row to Australia (80-93) and then South Korea (86-97) after narrowly defeating Qatar (84-80). However, this win allowed them to face Japan in the playoff to qualify for the quarterfinals despite those setbacks.

BEIRUT — Lebanon will face New Zealand on Thursday at 9 p.m. (Beirut time) in the quarterfinals of the Asia Cup organized by the International Basketball Federation. The game will take place at the King Abdullah Sports Complex, north of Jeddah.Lebanon is currently ranked 29th in the FIBA standings, seven places below its opponent of the day.On Tuesday, the Lebanese national basketball team defeated Japan in the qualification round for the quarterfinals by a 23-point margin (97-73). More about Lebanese athletes Lebanese sprinter Marc-Anthony Ibrahim breaks national 400-meter hurdles record New Zealand, aiming for a third consecutive semifinal appearance in as many editions, dominated the group stage, outscoring opponents by an average margin of 23.3 points per game, according to FIBA statistics.Things have been more complicated for...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top