Basketball: Lebanon faces New Zealand in Asia Cup quarterfinals

BEIRUT — Lebanon will face New Zealand on Thursday at 9 p.m. (Beirut time) in the quarterfinals of the Asia Cup organized by the International Basketball Federation. The game will take place at the King Abdullah Sports Complex, north of Jeddah.

Lebanon is currently ranked 29th in the FIBA standings, seven places below its opponent of the day.

On Tuesday, the Lebanese national basketball team defeated Japan in the qualification round for the quarterfinals by a 23-point margin (97-73).

New Zealand, aiming for a third consecutive semifinal appearance in as many editions, dominated the group stage, outscoring opponents by an average margin of 23.3 points per game, according to FIBA statistics.

Things have been more complicated for Ali Mansour and Youssef Khayat, Lebanon's two top scorers in the competition up to the quarterfinals. In fact, Lebanon lost two games in a row to Australia (80-93) and then South Korea (86-97) after narrowly defeating Qatar (84-80). However, this win allowed them to face Japan in the playoff to qualify for the quarterfinals despite those setbacks.