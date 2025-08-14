Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

FOCUS

Why confrontation with Hezbollah remains out of question for Bassil


L'OLJ / By Salah HIJAZI, 14 August 2025 15:40,

Lire cet article en Français
Why confrontation with Hezbollah remains out of question for Bassil

Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader Gebran Bassil during a press conference at the party headquarters in Beirut on Aug.12, 2025. (Credit: FPM)

Hezbollah’s weapons “have lost their deterrent function” and must be handed over to the state… but the Cabinet’s decision to remove them is a “disgrace,” even an “act of submission,” said Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader Gebran Bassil in a press conference on Tuesday. After initially denouncing last week’s government decisions on the state’s arms monopoly, drawing a wave of criticism, Bassil sought to adjust his position during this press conference. Instead of defusing the attacks, however, he sparked a new wave, this time from circles close to the party.Caught between missing the train, at a time when Christian public opinion is increasingly opposed to Hezbollah’s arsenal, and severing ties with his former ally, the head of the FPM is struggling to strike the right balance. Context Bassil: Hezbollah's weapons have lost their...
Hezbollah’s weapons “have lost their deterrent function” and must be handed over to the state… but the Cabinet’s decision to remove them is a “disgrace,” even an “act of submission,” said Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader Gebran Bassil in a press conference on Tuesday. After initially denouncing last week’s government decisions on the state’s arms monopoly, drawing a wave of criticism, Bassil sought to adjust his position during this press conference. Instead of defusing the attacks, however, he sparked a new wave, this time from circles close to the party.Caught between missing the train, at a time when Christian public opinion is increasingly opposed to Hezbollah’s arsenal, and severing ties with his former ally, the head of the FPM is struggling to strike the right balance. Context Bassil: Hezbollah's...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top