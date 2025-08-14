Why confrontation with Hezbollah remains out of question for Bassil

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Hezbollah’s weapons “have lost their deterrent function” and must be handed over to the state… but the Cabinet’s decision to remove them is a “disgrace,” even an “act of submission,” said Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader Gebran Bassil in a press conference on Tuesday. After initially denouncing last week’s government decisions on the state’s arms monopoly, drawing a wave of criticism, Bassil sought to adjust his position during this press conference. Instead of defusing the attacks, however, he sparked a new wave, this time from circles close to the party.Caught between missing the train, at a time when Christian public opinion is increasingly opposed to Hezbollah’s arsenal, and severing ties with his former ally, the head of the FPM is struggling to strike the right balance. Context Bassil: Hezbollah's weapons have lost their...

Hezbollah’s weapons “have lost their deterrent function” and must be handed over to the state… but the Cabinet’s decision to remove them is a “disgrace,” even an “act of submission,” said Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader Gebran Bassil in a press conference on Tuesday. After initially denouncing last week’s government decisions on the state’s arms monopoly, drawing a wave of criticism, Bassil sought to adjust his position during this press conference. Instead of defusing the attacks, however, he sparked a new wave, this time from circles close to the party.Caught between missing the train, at a time when Christian public opinion is increasingly opposed to Hezbollah’s arsenal, and severing ties with his former ally, the head of the FPM is struggling to strike the right balance. Context Bassil: Hezbollah's...

