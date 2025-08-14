Arab world unites against Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ vision

BEIRUT — After Benjamin Netanyahu said he is "strongly committed" to the vision of "Greater Israel," reactions quickly erupted across the region to denounce the Israeli prime minister's support for this expansionist idea of the Hebrew state.

The "Greater Israel" project calls for expanding the Israeli state at the expense of numerous neighboring territories, including the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, the entirety of Lebanon, Jordan, a large part of Syria and Iraq, as well as portions of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Turkey and the Egyptian Sinai.

In an interview Tuesday on the i24 channel, Netanyahu declared he felt invested with a "historic and spiritual mission" and that he is "strongly" committed to the vision of Greater Israel.

These remarks came shortly before the Israeli army approved the government's plan to seize Gaza City and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich approved the construction of more than 3,000 housing units in a new settlement that could cut the occupied West Bank in two and isolate East Jerusalem.

A statement from Smotrich's office emphasized that this project blocked the path to the establishment of a Palestinian state, while many countries, led by France, have recently announced their intention to recognize a Palestinian state at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly in September.

Risks for stability in the Middle East

Netanyahu's statement sparked a barrage of criticism across the Arab world. On Wednesday evening, Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs condemned the idea and requested clarification.

"Egypt affirms its commitment to establishing peace in the Middle East and condemns what has been reported in some Israeli media regarding what is called 'Greater Israel.' It has requested clarifications, given what this reflects in terms of provocation to instability, rejection of the option of peace in the region, and insistence on escalation," the ministry said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia, through its Foreign Ministry, rejected the Israeli authorities’ "colonial and expansionist ideas and projects," affirming that the Palestinian people have "a historical and legal right to establish an independent and sovereign state on their land." The Saudi kingdom denounced Israeli violations that "threaten regional and global security and peace."

The official spokesperson of the Jordanian foreign ministry, Sufiane Qoudah, called Netanyahu's statements "absurd illusions" that will not challenge "the legitimate and inalienable rights of the Palestinian people."

The secretary general of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), Jassem al-Budaiwi, for his part, called Benjamin Netanyahu’s remarks a "flagrant violation of the U.N. Charter and international law, as well as an overt attack against the sovereignty and unity of Arab states." He called on the international community to take a "firm stance" against the Israeli prime minister’s "provocative statements."

'Lebanon existed before Israel'

The Arab League also condemned what it called Netanyahu’s "dangerous disregard" for "the sovereignty of Arab nations and a grave threat to collective Arab security." Condemning "expansionist and aggressive intentions" fed by "colonial illusions," it called on the U.N. Security Council to act firmly.

In Lebanon, few have spoken out against Netanyahu’s comments. However, Gebran Bassil, leader of the Free Patriotic Movement (FPM, Aounist), wrote on his X account that "Lebanon has existed for thousands of years before Israel, and will remain for eternity. Amen," without clearly stating whether this was a direct response to the statements about "Greater Israel."

Beyond the "Greater Israel" project, some far-right Israelis advocate colonizing southern Lebanon, such as the organization "Uri Tzafon" (Awaken the North,) founded in June 2024.