At the Sour Nature Reserve, sea turtle nesting season hits its 'peak'

Baby turtles released into the sea in the Sour Nature Reserve, South Lebanon. Photo provided by Ali Badreddine, director of the reserve.
Every summer, the nesting and hatching season for sea turtles resumes at Sour's Nature Reserve in southern Lebanon. "This year, we have observed a peak in nesting," notes its director, Ali Badreddine, reporting 17 nests along the reserve's 4 km of coastline.Established in 1998 under Law No. 708 of the Ministry of Environment, this reserve extends from the coast to the territorial waters over an area of about 129 km². It is divided into four zones: marine, agriculture, conservation and tourism. With the goal of monitoring and protecting terrestrial and marine biodiversity, as well as raising awareness and maintaining cleanliness, the reserve works closely with the city municipality to best carry out its projects.At a time when Israeli strikes continue in southern Lebanon, despite a cease-fire coming into effect at the...
Every summer, the nesting and hatching season for sea turtles resumes at Sour's Nature Reserve in southern Lebanon. "This year, we have observed a peak in nesting," notes its director, Ali Badreddine, reporting 17 nests along the reserve's 4 km of coastline.Established in 1998 under Law No. 708 of the Ministry of Environment, this reserve extends from the coast to the territorial waters over an area of about 129 km². It is divided into four zones: marine, agriculture, conservation and tourism. With the goal of monitoring and protecting terrestrial and marine biodiversity, as well as raising awareness and maintaining cleanliness, the reserve works closely with the city municipality to best carry out its projects.At a time when Israeli strikes continue in southern Lebanon, despite a cease-fire coming into effect at the...
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year.