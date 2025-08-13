5 things you should know about Lebanese-Iranian relations

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google A few years ago, an Iranian MP boasted that his country controlled four Arab capitals: Sanaa, Damascus, Baghdad and Beirut. Today, however, Tehran — recovering from a 12-Day War with Israel — finds itself in a delicate position. Its favored militia, Hezbollah, has emerged greatly weakened after 13 months of war with Israel in the wake of the Gaza war.Once a significant regional power, its influence on Lebanon through Hezbollah is no longer as strong, and Iran seems to be losing ground at a time when the Lebanese authorities — under pressure from Western powers — move to reclaim the arms monopoly they have long shared with Hezbollah. Missed this part? Hacking Lebanese Politics #13: Iran in Lebanon: How deep does the influence go? This shift comes after decades of Iranian efforts to arm, fund and train Hezbollah, even extending its...

A few years ago, an Iranian MP boasted that his country controlled four Arab capitals: Sanaa, Damascus, Baghdad and Beirut. Today, however, Tehran — recovering from a 12-Day War with Israel — finds itself in a delicate position. Its favored militia, Hezbollah, has emerged greatly weakened after 13 months of war with Israel in the wake of the Gaza war.Once a significant regional power, its influence on Lebanon through Hezbollah is no longer as strong, and Iran seems to be losing ground at a time when the Lebanese authorities — under pressure from Western powers — move to reclaim the arms monopoly they have long shared with Hezbollah. Missed this part? Hacking Lebanese Politics #13: Iran in Lebanon: How deep does the influence go? This shift comes after decades of Iranian efforts to arm, fund and train Hezbollah, even...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in