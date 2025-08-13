After Sweida, are Joumblatt and Arslan aligning for the 2026 parliamentary elections?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Since the beginning of the latest round of sectarian clashes in the predominantly Druze province Sweida in southern Syria, in July, the two main Druze leaders in Lebanon, Walid Joumblatt and his historic rival, Talal Arslan, have met no less than six times. The most recent meeting was held on Monday in Baaleshmay in Aley, during a tour with the community’s dignitaries.This is not the first time the two rivals have attempted to bring their view closer. However, this time, the approach takes on significant importance due to its tense context. As the Druze in Syria increasingly distance themselves from the new regime in Damascus, Joumblatt – who does not hide his support for Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa – finds his position weakened, even not on the same page with his own base. Read our latest investigation ‘Hide these Druze we dare...

Since the beginning of the latest round of sectarian clashes in the predominantly Druze province Sweida in southern Syria, in July, the two main Druze leaders in Lebanon, Walid Joumblatt and his historic rival, Talal Arslan, have met no less than six times. The most recent meeting was held on Monday in Baaleshmay in Aley, during a tour with the community’s dignitaries.This is not the first time the two rivals have attempted to bring their view closer. However, this time, the approach takes on significant importance due to its tense context. As the Druze in Syria increasingly distance themselves from the new regime in Damascus, Joumblatt – who does not hide his support for Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa – finds his position weakened, even not on the same page with his own base. Read our latest investigation ‘Hide these...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in