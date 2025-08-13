Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
'Heat dome' suffocating Lebanon: What you need to know

Children, the elderly and people with hypertension or heart disease are particularly vulnerable.

By Yara Sarkis, 13 August 2025 10:21,

'Heat dome' suffocating Lebanon: What you need to know

A view of Beirut. (Credit: João Sousa/L'Orient-Le Jour)

The exceptional heatwave suffocating Lebanon since last Friday is not expected to subside until "this Friday afternoon," according to Marc Wehaibeh, director of the Lebanese meteorological service at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. "We will then start to see a decrease and, on Saturday, the drop will be significant. The abnormally high temperatures should then stabilize at normal values," he explained.The summer heat caused a blackout in the high-voltage network of Electricité du Liban (EDL) over the weekend, with electricity cuts persisting in some regions. According to Wehaibeh, the current phenomenon is linked to an anticyclonic high-pressure zone, essentially a "heat dome." What exactly is happening and what can we do to manage it? L'Orient-Le Jour takes a closer look.ExplanationsUnder clear skies with little to no wind,...
