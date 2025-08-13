'Heat dome' suffocating Lebanon: What you need to know

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The exceptional heatwave suffocating Lebanon since last Friday is not expected to subside until "this Friday afternoon," according to Marc Wehaibeh, director of the Lebanese meteorological service at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. "We will then start to see a decrease and, on Saturday, the drop will be significant. The abnormally high temperatures should then stabilize at normal values," he explained.The summer heat caused a blackout in the high-voltage network of Electricité du Liban (EDL) over the weekend, with electricity cuts persisting in some regions. According to Wehaibeh, the current phenomenon is linked to an anticyclonic high-pressure zone, essentially a "heat dome." What exactly is happening and what can we do to manage it? L'Orient-Le Jour takes a closer look.ExplanationsUnder clear skies with little to no wind,...

The exceptional heatwave suffocating Lebanon since last Friday is not expected to subside until "this Friday afternoon," according to Marc Wehaibeh, director of the Lebanese meteorological service at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation. "We will then start to see a decrease and, on Saturday, the drop will be significant. The abnormally high temperatures should then stabilize at normal values," he explained.The summer heat caused a blackout in the high-voltage network of Electricité du Liban (EDL) over the weekend, with electricity cuts persisting in some regions. According to Wehaibeh, the current phenomenon is linked to an anticyclonic high-pressure zone, essentially a "heat dome." What exactly is happening and what can we do to manage it? L'Orient-Le Jour takes a closer look.ExplanationsUnder clear skies with little to no...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in