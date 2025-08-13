Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
INVESTIGATION

‘Hide these Druze we dare not see’: Who killed Mrs. N.?

On July 15, about twenty people attempted to leave Sweida in a van before being targeted by government forces.

Caroline HAYEK reporting from Damascus and Daraa, 13 August 2025 10:08,

‘Hide these Druze we dare not see’: Who killed Mrs. N.?

Tribal and Bedouin fighters in the western district of Sweida amid clashes with the Druze, July 19, 2025. (Credit: Abdulaziz Ketaz/AFP.)

First, there’s the white plastic bag that Mahmoud* unzips with a precise, almost jaded motion. Then a body appears beneath this modest shroud. Rigid. Riddled with bullets. An anonymous person, a “young Arab fighter,” says the attendant.He lies on a steel cart, with no space left in any of the morgue's refrigerated drawers. One bag, then another, but still no sign of N.On July 15, this Druze woman was brought to Izraa Hospital, seriously wounded by gunfire in Sweida. She succumbed to hemorrhaging on the way. Seven days later, her body, initially deposited in the locked concrete morgue, out of sight from fevered onlookers in front of the hospital, is missing.Her family, distraught, maintains it’s still in Izraa or nearby — but where, and under whose supervision? No one can answer. They encounter an opaque silence, searching in vain to...
