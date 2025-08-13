‘Hide these Druze we dare not see’: Who killed Mrs. N.?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google First, there’s the white plastic bag that Mahmoud* unzips with a precise, almost jaded motion. Then a body appears beneath this modest shroud. Rigid. Riddled with bullets. An anonymous person, a “young Arab fighter,” says the attendant.He lies on a steel cart, with no space left in any of the morgue's refrigerated drawers. One bag, then another, but still no sign of N.On July 15, this Druze woman was brought to Izraa Hospital, seriously wounded by gunfire in Sweida. She succumbed to hemorrhaging on the way. Seven days later, her body, initially deposited in the locked concrete morgue, out of sight from fevered onlookers in front of the hospital, is missing.Her family, distraught, maintains it’s still in Izraa or nearby — but where, and under whose supervision? No one can answer. They encounter an opaque silence, searching in vain to...

