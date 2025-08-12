Before hell and antisemitic remarks: Galliano's excess made in Dior
This summer, L’Orient-Le Jour invites you to revisit six legendary couture collections that, each in their own way, revolutionized the codes of the contemporary fashion world. For the fifth installment, the grand spectacle of the enfant terrible and extravagant figure of fashion within the house once refined by Christian Dior.
The designs by John Galliano for Dior, presented in 1998. AFP archive photo
Paris, January 1998 — In the plush salons of the Opéra Garnier, silence prevails. The air is heavy, charged with anticipation. Under a white light, a feminine silhouette emerges, slicing slowly through the catwalk like a mirage. That evening, Dior opens a portal to a long-lost era. Onstage, history wavers and reality blurs. Galliano, then creative director, does not simply present a show — he enchants, excavates, ignites. Under his direction, couture becomes ritual, and he the chief alchemist.Galliano, of fire and flamesJohn Galliano burns with rare intensity, driven by a ravenous creativity blending passion, emotion and, at times, tyrannical perfectionism. Born in Gibraltar, he began his journey in London, where his boldness quickly caught attention. Able to shock as much as fascinate, he imposed a theatrical, deeply expressive style...
Paris, January 1998 — In the plush salons of the Opéra Garnier, silence prevails. The air is heavy, charged with anticipation. Under a white light, a feminine silhouette emerges, slicing slowly through the catwalk like a mirage. That evening, Dior opens a portal to a long-lost era. Onstage, history wavers and reality blurs. Galliano, then creative director, does not simply present a show — he enchants, excavates, ignites. Under his direction, couture becomes ritual, and he the chief alchemist.Galliano, of fire and flamesJohn Galliano burns with rare intensity, driven by a ravenous creativity blending passion, emotion and, at times, tyrannical perfectionism. Born in Gibraltar, he began his journey in London, where his boldness quickly caught attention. Able to shock as much as fascinate, he imposed a theatrical, deeply expressive...
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year.