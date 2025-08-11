Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
CULTURE-ART

Want to know what makes art iconic? Head to Beirut’s Sursock Museum

“Becoming Iconic,” the new permanent exhibition at Beirut’s Museum of Modern Art, plunges visitors into the heart of the process of “iconification.” Rare pieces included.

By Zéna ZALZAL, 11 August 2025 14:59,

Want to know what makes art iconic? Head to Beirut’s Sursock Museum

Ayman Baalbaki and Youssef Hoyeck: unexpected connections. (Credit: L'Orient-Le Jour.)

How does a work of art achieve iconic status? What are the forms, recurring motifs, identity figures, sites of memory and major events that crystallize collective issues and shape the aura of an artistic creation, lifting it to the status of an iconic piece?This question, which sparks much debate in academic and artistic circles around the world, is the one Yasmine Chemali set out to address through the prism of Lebanese modern and contemporary art. She does so as curator of the Sursock Museum’s new permanent exhibition, which she designed in a scenography by Jacques Abou Khaled and Atelier Meem Noon. What else is going on at Sursock? From the ground up: Stephanie Saade's fragments of home at Sursock Museum A former head of collections at the Sursock Museum now based in France, where since 2020 she has directed the Mougins Center...
