Druze leaders in Lebanon condemn execution in National Hospital of Sweida after video circulated

Druze leaders in Lebanon, including the Progressive Socialist Party, headed by MP Taymour Jumblatt, former minister and MP, Talal Arslan, and Sheikh Akl Sami Abi al-Mouna condemned the attack on the National Hospital in Sweida, southern Syria, in separate statements on Monday.

A widely circulated video of a field execution inside the National Hospital in Sweida, southern Syria, carried out allegedly by government forces in mid-July has sparked widespread outrage on social media platforms.

The video recorded by surveillance cameras at the National Hospital during clashes in mid-July, but circulated on social media platforms Sunday, shows individuals dressed in Syrian army and general security uniforms rounding up several members of the hospital’s medical staff and forcing them to kneel.

As the staff members were gathered, a young man is seen attempting to sit before one of the officers calls out to him, drags him, and another punches him in the face. The young man then tries to fight back, attempting to knock one of the officers down, but the others quickly intervene and restrain him. One of them then shoots him at point-blank range, killing him. Another officer then drags his body away in front of the rest of the staff.

'Barbaric act'

The media office of Sheikh Akl said in a statement that the video "leaves no room for doubt that the heinous, inhumane, immoral and barbaric act committed by security personnel against a member of the hospital’s medical staff requires an urgent and thorough investigation. Responsibilities must be clearly identified, and legal accountability enforced against those who committed this atrocity, as well as others responsible for the crimes and brutalities that occurred in the city and those behind them."

The media office called on "relevant international bodies, human rights organizations, and specialized international institutions to examine the files related to the violations and assaults documented by images and videos against unarmed civilians, including elders, women, and children, and to take the necessary actions accordingly." It also praised the "U.N. Security Council’s resolution regarding the accountability of all those responsible for acts of violence against civilians in Sweida and the need to bring them to justice."

The PSP said in a statement that "these actions are, at the very least, devoid of humanity and morality."

The party said that it was the first to call for the formation of a serious investigative committee into the assaults that took place in the Sweida Governorate, and for genuine accountability of those responsible — regardless of their affiliations."

'Repulsive and disgusting scenes'

Arslan commented on the video on X Monday, saying that the "repulsive and disgusting scenes that reflect the extent of savagery and brutality carried out by individuals claiming to represent the General Security forces. This crime adds to the ongoing series of horrific atrocities they continue to commit against the people of Syria, regardless of their sectarian or ethnic background."

"These perpetrators must be held accountable before the eyes of the entire world. If Syria is to remain unified in its diversity, they must be executed in Marjeh Square in Damascus — in front of the public and under the gaze of the Syrian, Arab, Islamic, and international communities — so they may serve as an example."

In response, the Syrian Interior Ministry issued a statement saying: "The Ministry of Interior is following up on the distressing video circulating on social media, which is said to have been filmed inside the National Hospital in Sweida some time ago."

The ministry added: "We strongly condemn this act in the harshest terms and affirm that the perpetrators will be held accountable and referred to the judiciary to receive their fair punishment, regardless of their affiliations."

The ministry concluded its statement by saying: "Under the direction of the Minister of Interior, Major General Abdul Qader Al-Tahan, Assistant Minister for Security Affairs, has been assigned to directly oversee the investigation to ensure the perpetrators are identified and apprehended as swiftly as possible."

The week of bloodshed began on July 13 with clashes between local Druze fighters and Bedouin tribes, but the violence rapidly escalated as it drew in outside forces, eventually killing some 1,400 people, many of them Druze civilians, according to a war monitor.

Syrian authorities have said their forces intervened to stop the clashes, but witnesses, Druze factions and the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights have accused them of siding with the Bedouin and committing abuses against the Druze, including summary executions.

Brutal videos have previously circulated on social media, with some appearing to show civilians killed at the hands of armed men in military or security forces uniforms.