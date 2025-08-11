Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
NORTH LEBANON

Syrian worker kills colleague in Meshmesh and throws him into irrigation basin


L'OLJ / By L'Orient Today staff, 11 August 2025 11:28,

Rescuers carrying the body of a Syrian worker, killed by a colleague, in Meshmesh, in Akkar. (Screenshot from a video shared with L'Orient-Le Jour's correspondent Michel Hallak)

A worker of Syrian nationality is suspected of killing his colleague, also Syrian, on Sunday evening in the village of Meshmesh (Akkar) by striking him on the head with a sharp object. The man is on the run, reported L'Orient-Le Jour's correspondent in the region. The crime occurred following a personal dispute.

The victim was found by law enforcement and rescuers in a water basin used for irrigation, with an estimated depth of more than four meters. The rescue team removed the body and transferred it to al-Habtour Hospital in Hrar (Akkar). Shared videos show the moment the body was extracted from the basin and taken away by ambulance.

The main suspect was arrested and is now in the custody of the Internal Security Forces (ISF), at the territorial gendarmerie brigade of Meshmesh.

