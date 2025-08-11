Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

TESTIMONIES

'I work twice as hard to send money to my family in Lebanon': From abroad, a diaspora under financial pressure

Six years after it began, the economic crisis is still ongoing and many Lebanese abroad continue to help their relatives who have stayed behind in the country.

L'OLJ / By Lisa GOURSAUD, 11 August 2025 10:22,

Lire cet article en Français
'I work twice as hard to send money to my family in Lebanon': From abroad, a diaspora under financial pressure

An overview of Beirut. (Credit: Guillaume Boudisseau)

“The diaspora has always been Lebanon’s support and hope,” President Joseph Aoun said Friday at the fourth diaspora economic forum in Beirut. “When all sources of income dried up, only you kept going,” he told attendees, referring to the economic crisis that began in late 2019.According to a February 2024 World Bank report, Lebanon received $5.8 billion in remittances from its diaspora, accounting for 17.7 percent of the country's GDP. At the peak of the crisis in 2021, remittances made up 32.1 percent of GDP.These transfers have kept many families in Lebanon afloat during periods of hyperinflation and the sharp depreciation of the national currency, with 44 percent of the population falling below the poverty line. Bank restrictions on deposits and widespread job losses have deepened the economic hardship. Many expatriates, who left...
“The diaspora has always been Lebanon’s support and hope,” President Joseph Aoun said Friday at the fourth diaspora economic forum in Beirut. “When all sources of income dried up, only you kept going,” he told attendees, referring to the economic crisis that began in late 2019.According to a February 2024 World Bank report, Lebanon received $5.8 billion in remittances from its diaspora, accounting for 17.7 percent of the country's GDP. At the peak of the crisis in 2021, remittances made up 32.1 percent of GDP.These transfers have kept many families in Lebanon afloat during periods of hyperinflation and the sharp depreciation of the national currency, with 44 percent of the population falling below the poverty line. Bank restrictions on deposits and widespread job losses have deepened the economic hardship. Many expatriates,...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top