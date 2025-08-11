'I work twice as hard to send money to my family in Lebanon': From abroad, a diaspora under financial pressure

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google “The diaspora has always been Lebanon’s support and hope,” President Joseph Aoun said Friday at the fourth diaspora economic forum in Beirut. “When all sources of income dried up, only you kept going,” he told attendees, referring to the economic crisis that began in late 2019.According to a February 2024 World Bank report, Lebanon received $5.8 billion in remittances from its diaspora, accounting for 17.7 percent of the country's GDP. At the peak of the crisis in 2021, remittances made up 32.1 percent of GDP.These transfers have kept many families in Lebanon afloat during periods of hyperinflation and the sharp depreciation of the national currency, with 44 percent of the population falling below the poverty line. Bank restrictions on deposits and widespread job losses have deepened the economic hardship. Many expatriates, who left...

