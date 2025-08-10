Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
ANALYSIS

Hezbollah disarmament: The army does not want confrontation


L'OLJ / By Scarlett HADDAD, 10 August 2025 18:41,

Hezbollah disarmament: The army does not want confrontation

Illustrative photo of the Lebanese Army stationed at the borders between Lebanon and Israel. (Credit: Matthieu Karam/L'Orient-Le Jour)

The ball is now in the army’s court. The Cabinet decided to assign the Lebanese military the task of preparing a plan for Hezbollah’s disarmament, without discussing it with the institution. It's not that the military institution would seek to challenge the decision, but the lack of unanimity within the government has created unease in the ranks, particularly in the current tense climate.Military sources say the army will certainly not engage in any form of internal confrontation, whatever it may be. This comes amid growing fears of possible clashes between soldiers and Hezbollah fighters, as the government moves to limit weapons to state institutions and Hezbollah publicly dismisses the decision as nonexistent.Some analysts saw the army’s recent operation in the Baalbek region — targeting a drug trafficker known as “Abu Salleh” and...
