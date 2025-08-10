Hezbollah disarmament: The army does not want confrontation

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google The ball is now in the army’s court. The Cabinet decided to assign the Lebanese military the task of preparing a plan for Hezbollah’s disarmament, without discussing it with the institution. It's not that the military institution would seek to challenge the decision, but the lack of unanimity within the government has created unease in the ranks, particularly in the current tense climate.Military sources say the army will certainly not engage in any form of internal confrontation, whatever it may be. This comes amid growing fears of possible clashes between soldiers and Hezbollah fighters, as the government moves to limit weapons to state institutions and Hezbollah publicly dismisses the decision as nonexistent.Some analysts saw the army’s recent operation in the Baalbek region — targeting a drug trafficker known as “Abu Salleh” and...

