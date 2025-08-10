Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
DIASPORA

May Habib, a Lebanese entrepreneur leading a Silicon Valley AI flagship

Writer, her AI software, was named among Forbes’ 50 most promising artificial intelligence companies.

L'OLJ / By Gabriel BLONDEL, 10 August 2025 14:57,

Lire cet article en Français
May Habib, a Lebanese entrepreneur leading a Silicon Valley AI flagship

Writer’s co-founder and CEO, May Habib, speaks at the HumanX conference. Photo taken from Writer’s website.

She is one of six women featured in the latest Forbes ranking, which annually highlights the 50 most promising startups in artificial intelligence (AI). As head of Writer, an AI software designed specifically for businesses and now a competitor to the well-known ChatGPT, May Habib has secured a prominent position in the highly male-dominated and competitive world of language technologies. Owning 15 percent of her company, valued at nearly $2 billion, she is — alongside Mira Murati, the former chief technology officer of ChatGPT — one of the few female entrepreneurs leading a "unicorn," borrowing Silicon Valley jargon for AI companies valued at more than $1 billion. Invited to the Raise Summit in Paris in early July, the 40-year-old Lebanese-Canadian has become a regular at major tech events, where she is "one of the headliners,"...
