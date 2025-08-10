Who is 'Abu Salleh,' Lebanon's 'king of cocaine and captagon'?
Ali Mounzer Zeaiter, a leading drug trafficker, was shot and killed Wednesday during a Lebanese Army operation. He led a drug production and trafficking network active mainly in the Bekaa Valley and Beirut.
Ali Mounzer Zeaïter, alias "Abu Salleh." Undated photo circulating on social media.
"Abu Salleh was a true artist in the field, the best [drugs] ‘cook’ in Lebanon!" exclaimed Mohammad, a member of the Zeaiter family clan. Nicknamed the "king of cocaine and captagon" by residents of Baalbek in the Bekaa region, and considered "more important than Nouh Zeaiter" — a relative and another major figure still on the run — "Abu Salleh," whose real name was Ali Mounzer Zeaiter, was one of Lebanon’s most wanted drug traffickers.Sentenced to death in absentia in March 2024 by a military court for the 2022 murder of a soldier, he was killed Wednesday during clashes with the Lebanese Army in the Sharawneh neighborhood of Baalbeck. The army statement said he died alongside two men identified as A. AZ., nicknamed "the Sultan," and F.Z. The statement added that all three "for years, widely trafficked drugs in different regions of...
