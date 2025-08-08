Eight months ahead of parliamentary elections, Hezbollah seeks to break its political isolation

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google This is likely the first time Hezbollah finds itself in such a critical position. As pressure mounts on the party to dismantle its arsenal — by the end of the year, as the Cabinet decided on Tuesday — Hezbollah finds itself abandoned by its traditional allies, amid an unfavorable regional climate.These allies were quick to shift their stance to adapt to the new regional landscape, as well as to the new domestic landscape embodied by the current ruling power, by calling for the state to hold the exclusive right to bear arms. To break out of its political isolation, Hezbollah has initiated contacts on all fronts, hoping to rebuild its network of alliances less than a year ahead of parliamentary elections. Need the context? Monopoly on weapons: Government moves forward despite Shiite ministers’ withdrawal Hezbollah began its tour in...

This is likely the first time Hezbollah finds itself in such a critical position. As pressure mounts on the party to dismantle its arsenal — by the end of the year, as the Cabinet decided on Tuesday — Hezbollah finds itself abandoned by its traditional allies, amid an unfavorable regional climate.These allies were quick to shift their stance to adapt to the new regional landscape, as well as to the new domestic landscape embodied by the current ruling power, by calling for the state to hold the exclusive right to bear arms. To break out of its political isolation, Hezbollah has initiated contacts on all fronts, hoping to rebuild its network of alliances less than a year ahead of parliamentary elections. Need the context? Monopoly on weapons: Government moves forward despite Shiite ministers’ withdrawal Hezbollah began its...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in