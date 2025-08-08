Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

HEZBOLLAH DISARMAMENT

Eight months ahead of parliamentary elections, Hezbollah seeks to break its political isolation

As pressure mounts over its weapons and its traditional allies appear to be distancing themselves, Hezbollah has begun initiating contacts in all directions.

L'OLJ / By Yara ABI AKL, 08 August 2025 16:17,

Lire cet article en Français
Eight months ahead of parliamentary elections, Hezbollah seeks to break its political isolation

The leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, Gebran Bassil, meeting with a Hezbollah delegation at his party’s headquarters in Sin al-Fil, on Aug. 5, 2025. Photo taken from the FPM X account.

This is likely the first time Hezbollah finds itself in such a critical position. As pressure mounts on the party to dismantle its arsenal — by the end of the year, as the Cabinet decided on Tuesday — Hezbollah finds itself abandoned by its traditional allies, amid an unfavorable regional climate.These allies were quick to shift their stance to adapt to the new regional landscape, as well as to the new domestic landscape embodied by the current ruling power, by calling for the state to hold the exclusive right to bear arms. To break out of its political isolation, Hezbollah has initiated contacts on all fronts, hoping to rebuild its network of alliances less than a year ahead of parliamentary elections. Need the context? Monopoly on weapons: Government moves forward despite Shiite ministers’ withdrawal Hezbollah began its tour in...
This is likely the first time Hezbollah finds itself in such a critical position. As pressure mounts on the party to dismantle its arsenal — by the end of the year, as the Cabinet decided on Tuesday — Hezbollah finds itself abandoned by its traditional allies, amid an unfavorable regional climate.These allies were quick to shift their stance to adapt to the new regional landscape, as well as to the new domestic landscape embodied by the current ruling power, by calling for the state to hold the exclusive right to bear arms. To break out of its political isolation, Hezbollah has initiated contacts on all fronts, hoping to rebuild its network of alliances less than a year ahead of parliamentary elections. Need the context? Monopoly on weapons: Government moves forward despite Shiite ministers’ withdrawal Hezbollah began its...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top