Journalist, affiliated with Hezbollah, killed in Israeli strike on Zahrani road

One person was killed Friday in an Israeli strike "on the Zahrani road, in the Nabatieh district," the Lebanese Health Ministry said. The victim was identified as a journalist who was also a member of Hezbollah.

According to sources from L'Orient-Le Jour's correspondent in the region and the state-run National News Agency (NNA), the victim was Mohammad Shehadeh, who ran the online news site "Hawana Lubnan." He was also a member of Hezbollah, according to a statement by the party announcing his death "on the road to Jerusalem." Since October 2023, at the start of its war with Israel, Hezbollah has used this expression to refer to its members and fighters killed in Israeli attacks.

Meanwhile, in the morning, a drone flew over the villages of Zahrani (Saida) in southern Lebanon, after a night marked by a helicopter flying over the border villages of Maroun al-Ras, Aitaroun, Blida and Mais al-Jabal, in the eastern and central sectors.

These developments come a day after two Israeli strikes in the Bekaa: one in Kfar Dan, near Baalbeck, and the other on the Masnaa road, near the Syrian border. According to the Health Ministry, the strikes killed at least seven people. These attacks took place as the Lebanese government adopted the roadmap proposed by Washington, which notably includes the disarmament of all armed groups, starting with Hezbollah, by the end of the year. The decision angered the party and its supporters.

According to a count by L'Orient-Le Jour, based on figures from the U.N. and the Health Ministry, the number of people killed in Lebanon in Israeli attacks, strikes and gunfire has now reached 302 since the truce went into effect, in addition to the 4,047 dead and 16,638 wounded officially recorded by the Health Ministry in a report published at the beginning of December.