'Nothing stops weddings in Lebanon': Despite war and crisis, saying yes against all odds

A wedding held at Karm el-Joz, a wedding venue in the Bekaa. (Credit: Karm al-Joz Instagram account)
“This season is one of extremes,” says Maria Boustani, event manager at Château Rweiss, a wedding venue in Kesrouan. “On one hand, there are cautious couples sticking to the basics. On the other hand, couples who say, ‘We could die tomorrow,’ and spend without limits!”With a fragile cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel alongside ongoing regional volatility and stubborn double-digit inflation nearly six years into Lebanon’s financial crisis, it’s clear the 2025 wedding season carries a unique weight. After a 2024 marred by the war between Hezbollah and Israel, which triggered widespread cancellations and postponements, the industry is bouncing back.“This season is better than the last — we’re going to hit pre-crisis numbers again,” says Rachelle Jihad Ghorayeb, cofounder of PBS Events, which specializes in furniture rental and...
“This season is one of extremes,” says Maria Boustani, event manager at Château Rweiss, a wedding venue in Kesrouan. “On one hand, there are cautious couples sticking to the basics. On the other hand, couples who say, ‘We could die tomorrow,’ and spend without limits!”With a fragile cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel alongside ongoing regional volatility and stubborn double-digit inflation nearly six years into Lebanon’s financial crisis, it’s clear the 2025 wedding season carries a unique weight. After a 2024 marred by the war between Hezbollah and Israel, which triggered widespread cancellations and postponements, the industry is bouncing back.“This season is better than the last — we’re going to hit pre-crisis numbers again,” says Rachelle Jihad Ghorayeb, cofounder of PBS Events, which specializes in...
You have reached your article limit
Bring clarity to every conversation this summer!
Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year.