'Nothing stops weddings in Lebanon': Despite war and crisis, saying yes against all odds

With budgets ranging from $50,000 to $1 million, the Lebanese wedding industry is making a comeback this year, after a 2024 season marred by war.

L'OLJ / By Lisa GOURSAUD, 09 August 2025 09:39,

Lire cet article en Français
'Nothing stops weddings in Lebanon': Despite war and crisis, saying yes against all odds

A wedding held at Karm el-Joz, a wedding venue in the Bekaa. (Credit: Karm al-Joz Instagram account)

“This season is one of extremes,” says Maria Boustani, event manager at Château Rweiss, a wedding venue in Kesrouan. “On one hand, there are cautious couples sticking to the basics. On the other hand, couples who say, ‘We could die tomorrow,’ and spend without limits!”With a fragile cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel alongside ongoing regional volatility and stubborn double-digit inflation nearly six years into Lebanon’s financial crisis, it’s clear the 2025 wedding season carries a unique weight. After a 2024 marred by the war between Hezbollah and Israel, which triggered widespread cancellations and postponements, the industry is bouncing back.“This season is better than the last — we’re going to hit pre-crisis numbers again,” says Rachelle Jihad Ghorayeb, cofounder of PBS Events, which specializes in furniture rental and...
