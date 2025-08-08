Crédit National case: Amicable settlement between Nader Hariri and plaintiffs

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google On Thursday, the general prosecutor for financial crimes, Maher Sheaito, questioned Nader Hariri, chairman of the board of Crédit National — and cousin and former advisor to ex-Prime Minister Saad Hariri — over complaints of fraudulent bankruptcy, breach of trust and embezzlement. These complaints were filed last July by four investors who are clients of the bank.The judge took no action against Hariri, nor against Crédit National’s director, Rodolph Atallah, who was also summoned to the hearing.Sources told L’Orient-Le Jour that they both submitted to Judge Sheaito a proposed settlement with the concerned investors, reached following a dispute related to a real estate transaction in Bashoura (Beirut), in which Hariri reportedly sold land plots to these clients with a buyback option.Some time after the transaction, Hariri reportedly...

On Thursday, the general prosecutor for financial crimes, Maher Sheaito, questioned Nader Hariri, chairman of the board of Crédit National — and cousin and former advisor to ex-Prime Minister Saad Hariri — over complaints of fraudulent bankruptcy, breach of trust and embezzlement. These complaints were filed last July by four investors who are clients of the bank.The judge took no action against Hariri, nor against Crédit National’s director, Rodolph Atallah, who was also summoned to the hearing.Sources told L’Orient-Le Jour that they both submitted to Judge Sheaito a proposed settlement with the concerned investors, reached following a dispute related to a real estate transaction in Bashoura (Beirut), in which Hariri reportedly sold land plots to these clients with a buyback option.Some time after the transaction, Hariri...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in