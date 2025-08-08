Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

JUSTICE

Crédit National case: Amicable settlement between Nader Hariri and plaintiffs

In July, clients of Crédit National filed a complaint against the bank’s CEO, accusing him of fraudulent bankruptcy, breach of trust and embezzlement.

L'OLJ / By Claude ASSAF, 08 August 2025 12:30,

Lire cet article en Français
Crédit National case: Amicable settlement between Nader Hariri and plaintiffs

The CEO of Crédit National, Nader Hariri. (Credit: OLJ)

On Thursday, the general prosecutor for financial crimes, Maher Sheaito, questioned Nader Hariri, chairman of the board of Crédit National — and cousin and former advisor to ex-Prime Minister Saad Hariri — over complaints of fraudulent bankruptcy, breach of trust and embezzlement. These complaints were filed last July by four investors who are clients of the bank.The judge took no action against Hariri, nor against Crédit National’s director, Rodolph Atallah, who was also summoned to the hearing.Sources told L’Orient-Le Jour that they both submitted to Judge Sheaito a proposed settlement with the concerned investors, reached following a dispute related to a real estate transaction in Bashoura (Beirut), in which Hariri reportedly sold land plots to these clients with a buyback option.Some time after the transaction, Hariri reportedly...
On Thursday, the general prosecutor for financial crimes, Maher Sheaito, questioned Nader Hariri, chairman of the board of Crédit National — and cousin and former advisor to ex-Prime Minister Saad Hariri — over complaints of fraudulent bankruptcy, breach of trust and embezzlement. These complaints were filed last July by four investors who are clients of the bank.The judge took no action against Hariri, nor against Crédit National’s director, Rodolph Atallah, who was also summoned to the hearing.Sources told L’Orient-Le Jour that they both submitted to Judge Sheaito a proposed settlement with the concerned investors, reached following a dispute related to a real estate transaction in Bashoura (Beirut), in which Hariri reportedly sold land plots to these clients with a buyback option.Some time after the transaction, Hariri...
Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top