What is Guillain-Barré syndrome, which caused the death of three people in Gaza?

Nearly a hundred cases have recently been reported by the Health Ministry of the Palestinian enclave.

L'OLJ / By Gabriel BLONDEL, 07 August 2025 10:37,

What is Guillain-Barré syndrome, which caused the death of three people in Gaza?

Palestinian teenagers filling containers with the remaining water from underground pipelines, in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, on April 24, 2025. (Credit: Bashar Taleb/AFP)

As famine has significantly worsened since the beginning of the summer in the Gaza Strip, due to Israel's blockade on humanitarian aid, the Health Ministry of the enclave announced on Monday, Aug. 4, the death of three Palestinians, including two children under 15, as a result of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS). This neurological condition is a recurring consequence of large-scale epidemics, such as those spreading in Gaza, which has been plunged for nearly two years into a disastrous health situation because of the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel.While the total number of Palestinians who have died from malnutrition since the start of the conflict on Oct. 7, 2023, had risen to 188 people, including 94 children, according to the most recent estimates from the ministry available on Aug. 5, this is the first time the ministry has...
