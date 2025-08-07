What is Guillain-Barré syndrome, which caused the death of three people in Gaza?

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google As famine has significantly worsened since the beginning of the summer in the Gaza Strip, due to Israel's blockade on humanitarian aid, the Health Ministry of the enclave announced on Monday, Aug. 4, the death of three Palestinians, including two children under 15, as a result of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS). This neurological condition is a recurring consequence of large-scale epidemics, such as those spreading in Gaza, which has been plunged for nearly two years into a disastrous health situation because of the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel.While the total number of Palestinians who have died from malnutrition since the start of the conflict on Oct. 7, 2023, had risen to 188 people, including 94 children, according to the most recent estimates from the ministry available on Aug. 5, this is the first time the ministry has...

As famine has significantly worsened since the beginning of the summer in the Gaza Strip, due to Israel's blockade on humanitarian aid, the Health Ministry of the enclave announced on Monday, Aug. 4, the death of three Palestinians, including two children under 15, as a result of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS). This neurological condition is a recurring consequence of large-scale epidemics, such as those spreading in Gaza, which has been plunged for nearly two years into a disastrous health situation because of the ongoing war between Hamas and Israel.While the total number of Palestinians who have died from malnutrition since the start of the conflict on Oct. 7, 2023, had risen to 188 people, including 94 children, according to the most recent estimates from the ministry available on Aug. 5, this is the first time the ministry has...

You have reached your article limit Bring clarity to every conversation this summer! Subscribe for $6.9/month instead of $12.9 for your first year. Already have an account? Log in