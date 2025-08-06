At least one dead in Baalbeck clashes between Lebanese Army and fugitive 'Abu Salleh' network

Clashes broke out in Baalbeck on Wednesday morning between the Lebanese Army and suspected drug traffickers, during which the army carried out "precision strikes" on the suspects, according to sources cited by L'Orient-Le Jour's correspondent in the region. This is the second time since July 24 that reports have mentioned "drone" strikes in operations targeting traffickers in the Bekaa in recent weeks, a type of strike the army has neither confirmed nor denied.

The clashes began during raids in the Sharawneh neighborhood of Baalbeck, targeting the fugitive known as "Abu Salleh" and his trafficking network. At least one person was killed and three injured during the raids by the troops, although it was not immediately possible to confirm if the repeat offender himself was among the dead. A child was reportedly among the injured, according to a source in Baalbeck.

A.Z., also known as "Abu Salleh," has been on the run since June 2022 when the army conducted a raid at his home in the Sharawneh neighborhood, which also ended in a shootout that left a soldier dead.

The trafficker reportedly earned the nickname "Abu Salleh" in reference to his method of selling various types of drugs by delivering them to his clients using a wicker basket (salleh in Arabic) lowered from the balcony of his apartment, when he was active in the Fanar area north of Beirut. He then settled in Sharawneh several years ago and has built an empire of drug production and trafficking, particularly active in the Bekaa and the capital. Residents of Baalbeck refer to him as "the king of cocaine and captagon" and consider him to be "more important than Nouh Zeaiter," another major drug trafficking figure in Lebanon.

The Bekaa plain, where weapons circulate widely while the state struggles to assert its authority, is often the scene of bloody clashes between rival clans, but also sometimes between the military and heavily armed gangs.