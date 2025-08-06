Clashes resume in Burj al-Barajneh camp

Clashes erupted again in the Burj al-Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp in the southern suburbs of Beirut, local residents told L'Orient Today on Wednesday.

Heavy gunfire erupted on Tuesday following a dispute between two families in the camp, resulting in two people being killed and several others injured, according to reports. The wounded were transported to Rasoul al-Azam Hospital.

Armed clashes inside Palestinian refugee camps across Lebanon regularly take place.

Following the cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel on Nov.27 after almost 13 months of fighting, the state is attempting a monopoly of weapons, including the disarmament of Palestinian refugee camps, a decision that Palestinian factions have rejected.