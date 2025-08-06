Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

LEBANON

Clashes resume in Burj al-Barajneh camp


L'Orient Today / 06 August 2025 12:05

Clashes resume in Burj al-Barajneh camp

General view of the Laylaki neighborhood, in Beirut's southern suburbs. (Credit: João Sousa/L'Orient Today/Illustrative photo)

Clashes erupted again in the Burj al-Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp in the southern suburbs of Beirut, local residents told L'Orient Today on Wednesday.

Heavy gunfire erupted on Tuesday following a dispute between two families in the camp, resulting in two people being killed and several others injured, according to reports. The wounded were transported to Rasoul al-Azam Hospital.

Armed clashes inside Palestinian refugee camps across Lebanon regularly take place.

Following the cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel on Nov.27 after almost 13 months of fighting, the state is attempting a monopoly of weapons, including the disarmament of Palestinian refugee camps, a decision that Palestinian factions have rejected.

Clashes erupted again in the Burj al-Barajneh Palestinian refugee camp in the southern suburbs of Beirut, local residents told L'Orient Today on Wednesday.

Heavy gunfire erupted on Tuesday following a dispute between two families in the camp, resulting in two people being killed and several others injured, according to reports. The wounded were transported to Rasoul al-Azam Hospital.

Armed clashes inside Palestinian refugee camps across Lebanon regularly take place.

Following the cease-fire between Hezbollah and Israel on Nov.27 after almost 13 months of fighting, the state is attempting a monopoly of weapons, including the disarmament of Palestinian refugee camps, a decision that Palestinian factions have rejected.

Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top