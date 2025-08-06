How BDL managed to rebuild its reserves

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Banque du Liban’s foreign currency reserves have seen a notable increase since Karim Souhaid took over as head of the central bank in late March 2025.The rebound is tied to a tightened monetary policy and a strict fiscal framework implemented in a climate of financial restraint, but it’s also partly driven by an influx of U.S. dollars, the source of which remains murky and has raised many questions.According to official figures, more than $790 million has been injected over the span of a few months, bringing foreign currency reserves to $11.47 billion as of July 15. This recovery comes amid a gradually stabilizing political and security environment, helping to restore a measure of confidence. More from Mounir Parliament passed banking resolution law with little resistance The election of a president and the formation of a government...

Banque du Liban’s foreign currency reserves have seen a notable increase since Karim Souhaid took over as head of the central bank in late March 2025.The rebound is tied to a tightened monetary policy and a strict fiscal framework implemented in a climate of financial restraint, but it’s also partly driven by an influx of U.S. dollars, the source of which remains murky and has raised many questions.According to official figures, more than $790 million has been injected over the span of a few months, bringing foreign currency reserves to $11.47 billion as of July 15. This recovery comes amid a gradually stabilizing political and security environment, helping to restore a measure of confidence. More from Mounir Parliament passed banking resolution law with little resistance The election of a president and the formation of a...

