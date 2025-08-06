Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
How BDL managed to rebuild its reserves

The new governor has introduced a monetary mechanism that keeps things murky.

L'OLJ / By Mounir YOUNES, 06 August 2025 10:55

Lire cet article en Français
How BDL managed to rebuild its reserves

The front of the Banque du Liban in Hamra. (Credit: Fouad Gemayel)

Banque du Liban's foreign currency reserves have seen a notable increase since Karim Souhaid took over as head of the central bank in late March 2025.The rebound is tied to a tightened monetary policy and a strict fiscal framework implemented in a climate of financial restraint, but it's also partly driven by an influx of U.S. dollars, the source of which remains murky and has raised many questions.According to official figures, more than $790 million has been injected over the span of a few months, bringing foreign currency reserves to $11.47 billion as of July 15. This recovery comes amid a gradually stabilizing political and security environment, helping to restore a measure of confidence.
Banque du Liban’s foreign currency reserves have seen a notable increase since Karim Souhaid took over as head of the central bank in late March 2025.The rebound is tied to a tightened monetary policy and a strict fiscal framework implemented in a climate of financial restraint, but it’s also partly driven by an influx of U.S. dollars, the source of which remains murky and has raised many questions.According to official figures, more than $790 million has been injected over the span of a few months, bringing foreign currency reserves to $11.47 billion as of July 15. This recovery comes amid a gradually stabilizing political and security environment, helping to restore a measure of confidence. More from Mounir Parliament passed banking resolution law with little resistance The election of a president and the formation of a...
