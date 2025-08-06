Father Paolo's legacy remains even 12 years after disappearance in Syria

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Bassel Shehadeh, Rama al-Asas, Rania al-Abbassi, Ali Moustafa, Samira al-Khalil, Mazen Hamada... All are among the hundreds of thousands of “martyrs” of the Syrian revolution. Most were kidnapped or murdered by the Assad regime, others by armed opposition groups. On July 28, using a blue marker, their relatives wrote their names on wooden boards before planting them at the foot of olive trees in the valley of Deir Mar Musa al-Habashi, the sixth-century monastery that had been abandoned for a long time and was rediscovered in the early 1980s by Italian Jesuit Father Paolo Dall’Oglio.Since his abduction by the Islamic State group in Raqqa on July 29, 2013, this is the first year that his name and ideas can be publicly mentioned in his adopted homeland. From our archives In Syria, families of the disappeared on a long march for truth ...

