Bassil advocates (again) for only six parliamentary seats for diaspora

Free Patriotic Movement leader and MP Gebran Bassil reiterated Sunday his support for limiting the Lebanese diaspora to voting for six MPs in a separate 16th constituency, rather than allowing them to vote for all 128.

Speaking at a dinner organized by the FPM’s diaspora branch, Bassil said there was an effort to “deprive Lebanese abroad of the six MPs representing the diaspora,” referring to growing calls by other political parties and independent MPs to amend the electoral law to allow the diaspora to vote based on their home constituencies in Lebanon.

“In any case, Lebanese in the diaspora have the right to vote — either in the 16th constituency or in Lebanon, in their own constituency,” Bassil said, according to local media.

His comments come ahead of the 2026 parliamentary elections, as debate over diaspora voting divides the political scene. One side — the FPM and the Hezbollah-Amal alliance — supports implementing the 2017 electoral law as written, which reserves six seats for diaspora MPs, but has never been enforced.

The opposing side — which includes around 68 MPs from the Lebanese Forces, Kataeb, the Progressive Socialist Party, the Change Bloc, independents and others — wants to preserve the system used in 2018 and 2022 that allowed expatriates to vote based on their district of origin. A proposal submitted May 9 would eliminate the six-seat clause.

Opponents of expanding the diaspora vote argue it could hurt parties like the FPM and Hezbollah, who may be losing support abroad. Hezbollah might run into difficulty campaigning, due to its classification as a terrorist organization abroad. Limiting the vote to six seats, they argue, minimizes the potential electoral impact of the diaspora.

“Constituency abroad” needed

“The electoral law granted expatriates the right to vote and to be represented, but they want to strip you of this right, just like they did with the Orthodox law,” Bassil said, referencing a failed 2013 proposal that would have allowed voters to vote for candidates of their same sect.

He argued that diaspora participation would be stronger if expatriates were allowed to run and vote in their overseas constituencies.

“This law can be implemented in a way that allows expatriates to vote either in their own overseas constituency or in Lebanon, provided they are registered and present there,” Bassil said. “It’s important that expatriates have a representative who looks after their affairs, boosts voter registration, and encourages participation in elections and other national matters.”

Casino du Liban director “a political prisoner”

Turning to the arrest of Casino du Liban director Roland Khoury, Bassil denounced the move as politically motivated.

“We miss you today, Roland,” Bassil said. “Just as they’re trying to build a case against you in absentia by digging through the casino files, they’re searching abroad to find something to charge us with — but they won’t find anything.”

He claimed Khoury was arrested for combating the black market, and that casino revenues have dropped by half since his detention.

“Roland Khoury is a political prisoner until a legitimate case is found against him,” Bassil said. “We are not afraid of an authority that imprisons the innocent.”

Khoury was arrested following a June 18 State Security raid on the Casino du Liban and the offices of OMT, a private money transfer company. At least 15 people have since been detained in what appears to be a wide-ranging investigation involving figures tied to political parties, private businesses and media outlets.

The case reportedly includes accusations of money laundering, embezzlement, public fund misuse, abuse of office, and illegal loans. Among those arrested are owners of illegal online gambling operations, as well as Khoury and Jad Gharios, CEO of Onlive Support System, which in 2022 signed a contract with the casino to manage the Betarabia gaming platform.