For the EU, 'ending impunity is essential for Lebanon's recovery'

On the fifth anniversary of the devastating explosion that occurred at Beirut Port on Aug. 4, 2020, the European Union and its member states reaffirmed in a statement "their solidarity with the families of the victims and all those whose lives, homes and livelihoods were tragically affected by the explosion."

"We welcome the steps taken in recent months that have allowed progress in the investigation, in accordance with the government's ministerial declaration," the statement added. "We call on the competent authorities to ensure that the conditions are met so that the investigation can be carried out thoroughly, impartially and transparently, so that the families of the victims and the Lebanese people can obtain the justice they deserve."

"Ending impunity is essential for Lebanon's recovery, and this requires an independent and competent judiciary, free from any political interference," the EU statement continued. "We hope that the recently adopted law on the independence of the judiciary will help to achieve this objective."