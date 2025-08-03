Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Defense Ministry announces recruitment of experienced soldiers


L'OLJ / By L'Orient Today staff, 03 August 2025 19:30

Lebanese soldiers deployed in Houla (Marjayoun) on Feb. 18, 2025, a few hours after the withdrawal of the Israeli army. (Credit: Matthieu Karam/L'Orient-Le Jour)

The Defense Ministry and army command announced Sunday the recruitment of experienced male soldiers for combat units within the military institution, according to a statement published by the state-run National News Agency (NNA).

According to the statement, "those who wish to apply must submit their applications in person through Liban Post only, from Aug. 5, 2025, until Oct. 3, 2025." The statement added: "The army command will recruit the necessary number of candidates according to skills and needs."

The Defense Ministry urged all potential and interested candidates to consult the army's website, www.lebarmy.gov.lb, for information on required conditions and documents to be submitted.

The Lebanese Army has suffered greatly from the economic crisis since 2019 and the devaluation of the national currency, which has effectively reduced salaries to nothing. It is currently striving to recover at a time when the country is facing very delicate circumstances following the war between Hezbollah and Israel, and as the disarmament of this party is at the center of debate. Already in 2024, there was talk of recruiting 1,500 men amid redeployment in southern Lebanon after the fighting.

