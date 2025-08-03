A fire in Chouf threatens homes

A fire broke out Saturday afternoon in woods near Ain al-Hour, a village in Chouf, and it still had not been extinguished by Sunday, when the flames reached the outskirts of the town's church and several homes.

The municipality and residents issued an appeal, through the National News Agency (NNA), for an urgent intervention by Civil Defense to contain the disaster.

In July, under the patronage of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Lebanon's Environment Ministry launched a $3.5 million initiative aimed at reducing the risk of forest fires in vulnerable areas.

In April, Greenpeace had already warned about fires recorded in Lebanon even before the start of summer — a period usually prone to blazes — calling them "an alarming sign of the worsening effects of climate change in the region."