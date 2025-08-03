One person found drowned off Tripoli, another rescued

One person was found drowned off Bellan Island, off the coast of Tripoli, while another was rescued Sunday, L'Orient Today's correspondent in the region reported.

A patrol from the Lebanese Army managed to save Rajab al-Ali, 44. The Lebanese Red Cross took charge of him, administered first aid and transported him to the hospital to receive necessary treatment.

The victim, from the Nashar family, was found drowned shortly after, lifeless and floating on the water’s surface. The body was brought ashore, where Lebanese Red Cross teams transferred it to a hospital.

This type of incident is not rare on the Lebanese coast and becomes common when the sea is rough.