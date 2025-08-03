Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Menu
Search
Search
Search
Download app arrow down

NORTH LEBANON

One person found drowned off Tripoli, another rescued


L'OLJ / By L'Orient Today staff, 03 August 2025 13:55

One person found drowned off Tripoli, another rescued

The body of a drowning victim, found off the coast of Bellane Island, is being transferred to a hospital by the Lebanese Red Cross on Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025. (Photo shared by L'Orient Today's correspondent Michel Hallak)

One person was found drowned off Bellan Island, off the coast of Tripoli, while another was rescued Sunday, L'Orient Today's correspondent in the region reported.

A patrol from the Lebanese Army managed to save Rajab al-Ali, 44. The Lebanese Red Cross took charge of him, administered first aid and transported him to the hospital to receive necessary treatment.

The victim, from the Nashar family, was found drowned shortly after, lifeless and floating on the water’s surface. The body was brought ashore, where Lebanese Red Cross teams transferred it to a hospital.

This type of incident is not rare on the Lebanese coast and becomes common when the sea is rough.

One person was found drowned off Bellan Island, off the coast of Tripoli, while another was rescued Sunday, L'Orient Today's correspondent in the region reported.

A patrol from the Lebanese Army managed to save Rajab al-Ali, 44. The Lebanese Red Cross took charge of him, administered first aid and transported him to the hospital to receive necessary treatment.

The victim, from the Nashar family, was found drowned shortly after, lifeless and floating on the water’s surface. The body was brought ashore, where Lebanese Red Cross teams transferred it to a hospital.

This type of incident is not rare on the Lebanese coast and becomes common when the sea is rough.

Comments (0) Comment
On the same topic

News

 All news
You should read…
L'Orient Today is seeking
passionate, persistent journalists. Apply now
Most read

Comments (0)

Back to top