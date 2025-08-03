In a new geopolitical context, Baha' Hariri bets (again) on a comeback

Create an account to see the results of the poll You can enjoy 3 free articles by creating an account Email Address Password I would like to receive special offers from L'Orient Today as well as selections of the best articles. Register By creating an account, you agree to the terms and conditions of use and our privacy policy. Register Or register with: Facebook Google Log in to your account to see the results of the polls E-mail Password Log in I forgot my password Log in with Facebook Log in with Google Baha' Hariri, Rafik Hariri's eldest son, arrived in Beirut on Wednesday, announcing his “permanent return” to Lebanon in September. The businessman wants to carve out a place for himself in the political arena, despite setbacks in the past — particularly during the 2022 legislative elections, after his brother Saad’s withdrawal from politics. He tried to make a comeback in 2024, but once again failed to generate real momentum.The facts are clear: despite Baha's efforts, a large portion of the Sunni community remains loyal to Saad and his Future Movement. But will this time be different for him? He seems to be betting on his ability to fill the void left by his brother at the head of a community undergoing profound regional upheaval. However, the conditions needed for such an endeavor — starting with explicit Saudi support —...

