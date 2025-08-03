In a new geopolitical context, Baha' Hariri bets (again) on a comeback

Businessman Baha' Hariri upon his arrival at Beirut's airport, July 30, 2025. Photo taken from his X account.
Baha' Hariri, Rafik Hariri's eldest son, arrived in Beirut on Wednesday, announcing his “permanent return” to Lebanon in September. The businessman wants to carve out a place for himself in the political arena, despite setbacks in the past — particularly during the 2022 legislative elections, after his brother Saad’s withdrawal from politics. He tried to make a comeback in 2024, but once again failed to generate real momentum.The facts are clear: despite Baha's efforts, a large portion of the Sunni community remains loyal to Saad and his Future Movement. But will this time be different for him? He seems to be betting on his ability to fill the void left by his brother at the head of a community undergoing profound regional upheaval. However, the conditions needed for such an endeavor — starting with explicit Saudi support —...
