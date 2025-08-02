Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
Damascus reaches out to Moscow to renew ties on new grounds

An unprecedented meeting took place in Russia between Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Syrian counterpart as the new transitional authorities aim to redefine their relationship with the former supporter of the Assad regime.

L'OLJ / By Dany MOUDALLAL, 02 August 2025 13:42

Lire cet article en Français
Damascus reaches out to Moscow to renew ties on new grounds

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani (left) and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, hold a joint press conference following their meeting in Moscow on July 31, 2025. (Credit: Shamil Zhumatov/AFP)

The meeting marks the most important diplomatic contact between Syria and Russia since the fall of Bashar al-Assad's regime in December. Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad al-Shaibani was received Thursday in Moscow by his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov. This is their first visit since the Kremlin-supported Assad regime was overthrown, a turning point that significantly reduced Moscow’s influence in Syria and left the future of their bilateral relations uncertain. After helping the ousted president and his family escape from rebel forces advancing toward Damascus, Russia now needs to rebuild its relationships with a new government eager to break the image of being a puppet. Context Russia, Syria to bolster ties, review Assad-era agreements "We are here to represent a new Syria," Shaibani declared during the meeting,...
