5 years since Aug. 4 tragedy: Planned commemorations

Five years after the deadly explosions at the port of Beirut, the families of the victims, civil society, and some Lebanese authorities will observe the remembrance of the tragedy in the capital.

The commemorations will include religious ceremonies, public mobilization, and the inauguration of a street named after the victims. L'Orient-Le Jour reviews the main affairs planned for Aug. 3 and 4.

Sunday, Aug. 3

2 p.m.: Round table organized by the culture and social affairs ministries

Culture Minister Ghassan Salameh and Social Affairs Minister Hanine Sayed are organizing a round table at the National Library in Sanayeh at 2 p.m., to discuss the repercussions of the disaster, five years later. This is the first such conference organized by the authorities on the occasion of the commemoration.

7 p.m.: Inauguration of the 'August 4 Victims' Street'

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Interior Minister Ahmad Hajjar, and the governor of Beirut, Marwan Abboud, will inaugurate, in the presence of the victims' relatives, the “August 4 Victims' Street.”

8 p.m.: March and mass in Karantina, attended by the Apostolic Nuncio in Lebanon

A mass organized by the group “A Church for Lebanon” will be celebrated in front of Notre-Dame du Secours church in Karantina–Medawar. A march will take place before the mass, attended by the Apostolic Nuncio in Lebanon, Paolo Borgia.

Monday, Aug. 4

11:30 a.m.: Mass celebrated by Patriarch Rai at Saint George Cathedral downtown

A mass in memory of the victims will be celebrated at 11:30 a.m. at Saint George Maronite Cathedral, downtown Beirut, by the head of the Maronite Church, Bechara al-Rai, in the presence of the Archbishop of Beirut, Mgr. Boulos Abdel Sater.

5:30 p.m.: Popular march towards the port entrance

Two processions will depart simultaneously from Martyrs’ Square and the Beirut firefighters’ station in Karantina. They will meet in front of the Emigrant statue at the entrance to the port for a commemorative stop, during which tributes will be paid to the victims by their loved ones.

The Aug. 4 tragedy killed 235 people, left more than 7,000 injured and destroyed a significant part of the capital. Five years on, no one has yet been tried, due to political interference in the investigation led by Judge Tarek Bitar.