'A solid bulwark for our security': Salam, Haykal, politicians congratulate army for its 80th anniversary

BEIRUT — For the 80th anniversary of the Lebanese Army on Friday, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, Lebanese Army Commander, General Rodolph Haykal, and other politicians and personalities, congratulated the army, with the Prime Minister stressing the importance of the state's monopoly on arms as political discussions surrounding this topic have recently increased.

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam on Friday wished Lebanon "one army for one people, in one homeland." In a message posted on the X platform, a day after a landmark speech by President Joseph Aoun in which he directly addressed Hezbollah and its supporters, calling on them to "bet on the State," the head of government paid tribute to "our proud army, for the sacrifices of its soldiers, officers and martyrs."

Believing that the troops are "the emblem of our sovereignty and independence," he emphasized that the army represents "a solid bulwark for our security," at a time when Hezbollah continues to position itself as "resistance" in the face of Israel, despite suffering heavy losses after the last war. The Israeli state continues to carry out daily attacks in several regions of Lebanon, particularly the South and the Bekaa without any retaliation from the Shia party.

'No salvation for Lebanon without a monopoly on arms'

"There will be no salvation for Lebanon without serious work to entrust the monopoly on arms to the army, and there will be no stability if state authority does not cover the entire national territory, with its own forces," added the Prime Minister. He concluded by specifying that these demands are included in the Taif Agreement, concluded in 1989 to put an end to the civil war (1975-1990), and in the ministerial declaration of his government. Salam is scheduled to chair a Cabinet meeting next Tuesday devoted to the issue of the monopoly on arms, which risks causing the collapse of the cabinet if Hezbollah persists in refusing to hand over its arsenal.

Meanwhile, Lebanese Army Commander, General Rodolph Haykal, said that the army is "always ready to give and sacrifice amid the existing challenges", especially the increasing violations and attacks by the Israeli enemy against Lebanon's sovereignty and security, and the resulting casualties, injuries, and destruction.

For army day, Haykal held a special meeting in Yarzeh, attended by the commanders of major units and independent regiments, and a number of officers. Haykal provided them with the necessary guidance in light of the difficult circumstances Lebanon is going through.

Haykal said the "army's efforts are currently focused on maintaining stability and civil peace, securing and protecting the northern and eastern borders, preventing smuggling, and confronting external threats." He pointed out that "communication with the Syrian authorities regarding border security is ongoing, considering that it is of utmost importance for the stability of both countries."

"The army has carried out a large-scale and important deployment in the southern Litani region in close coordination and cooperation with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), while the Israeli enemy continues to occupy several points following its recent aggression against our country. The continuation of the occupation is the only obstacle to the completion of the deployment of military units. The people of the south have shown full cooperation with the army, and the army command is in constant communication with the cease-fire committee", he added. He also revealed that the army is closely "monitoring any movements by terrorist groups and is working to arrest members of these groups."

Other reactions

For its part, State Security posted an image on X, with the following: "We salute our comrades-in-arms in the journey of defending Lebanon." Meanwhile, the Office of the United Nations Special Coordinator for Lebanon (UNSCOL), Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, congratulated the army, saying: "The Lebanese army have taken commendable strides in promoting stability and play an essential role in the extension of State authority across Lebanon, in line with UNSCR 1701."

On the political scene, Defense Minister Michel Menassa, said that "implementing Security Council Resolution 1701 in all its aspects will help stabilize and consolidate security in the South (...) and strengthen the credibility of the Lebanese state thanks to its legitimate forces." ²Resolution 1701, which ended the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, serves as the framework for the ceasefire agreement that put an end to the open war between these same belligerents for 13 months, from October 2023 to November 2024. It notably provides for "the disarmament of all armed groups in Lebanon, so that (...) only the State possesses weapons and exercises its authority."

Free Patriotic Movement leader, Gebran Bassil, wrote for his part on X: "The blood of your martyrs unites us. We were your supporters and we remain so."

Meanwhile, head of the Kataeb party MP Samy Gemayel, a notable Hezbollah critic, wrote on X: "On Lebanese Army Day, we salute the heroes of our country who sacrifice themselves with dedication and silence (...) On behalf of the Lebanese Kataeb Party, (...) no one but you has the right to defend our country. We are counting on you. Lebanon remains because of you."

Moreover, the son of the Sunni leader and former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri, Bahaa Hariri, who is also politically opposed to Hezbollah, said: "On the 80th anniversary of the Lebanese Army, we celebrate the institution that embodies national unity, honor, sacrifice, and loyalty. True sovereignty requires the extension of state authority over all Lebanese territory and that weapons remain exclusively in the hands of our army. This is the only path to a strong and stable Lebanon."

Thursday, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri had said that the army was "at the heart of the hopes of the Lebanese in terms of security, defense of the land and of the human being, and for the resurrection of Lebanon."