US sanctions Palestinian Authority officials, PLO members

The United States is imposing sanctions on Palestinian Authority officials and members of the Palestine Liberation Organization, saying the groups are undermining peace efforts, the State Department said in a statement on Thursday.
The move prevents those targeted from receiving visas to travel to the Untied States, the statement said. "It is in our national security interests to impose consequences and hold the PLO and PA accountable for not complying with their commitments and undermining the prospects for peace."
