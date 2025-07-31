Gemayel and Moawad praise Aoun’s speech on arms monopoly.

BEIRUT — Leader of the Kataeb party, MP Samy Gemayel, hoped that the government will translate President Joseph Aoun's statement earlier on Thursday into "practical steps to enforce the law on everyone and restore the state's sovereignty", referring to Hezbollah's disarmament.

On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Lebanese Army, Aoun delivered a forceful speech calling for the army and security forces to hold the exclusive right to bear arms “across all Lebanese territory,” and to do so “starting today.”

Greatly weakened militarily by the thirteen-month war with Israel, Hezbollah is conditioning any concession on its weapons to clear guarantees regarding the intentions of Tel Aviv and Washington. The cease-fire agreement between the pro-Iran group and Israel, in force since Nov. 27, provided for a total withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon, where they still occupy five positions on Lebanese territory and carry out almost daily strikes.

"On the army's 80th anniversary, we heard a clear and unambiguous statement from the president on the need to confined all weapons [to the state] today rather than tomorrow. We hope that on Tuesday, the government will translate this into practical steps to enforce the law on everyone and restore the state's sovereignty and authority", Gemayel posted on X on Thursday.

The cabinet is expected to discuss the arms monopoly on Tuesday at Prime Minister Nawaf Salam's request. This comes after mounting U.S. pressure on Lebanon to hold a Cabinet meeting for this purpose.

Michel Moawad described the speech as “an important step toward affirming the principle of state sovereignty over all its territory and borders.”

“President Aoun’s affirmation of setting a clear timeline to achieve this goal marks a serious beginning for moving toward the practical phase that the Lebanese people have long awaited — an essential step to save Lebanon, end its Arab and international isolation, and finally turn the page on war, destruction, and impoverishment,” he added.