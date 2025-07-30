Join us on WhatsApp Join us on WhatsApp
SYRIAN REFUGEES

First UNHCR-supervised convoy of ‘voluntary returns’ to Syria crosses Masnaa

A total of 17,000 people have registered with the UNHCR to return to their country of origin.

L'OLJ / By Gabriel BLONDEL, 30 July 2025 10:26

First UNHCR-supervised convoy of ‘voluntary returns’ to Syria crosses Masnaa

A Syrian refugee family on their way back on July 29, 2025, near the Masnaa border crossing. Photo provided by our correspondent Sarah Abdallah/L'Orient-Le Jour.

As announced in early July, the first phase of the "voluntary return" program for Syrian migrants and refugees in Lebanon was officially launched on Tuesday, under the supervision of Lebanese authorities and in coordination with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The initiative follows the fall of former Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime.Lebanon’s General Security oversaw the return of 71 individuals from 16 families, in coordination with the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a security source confirmed to L’Orient-Le Jour. The first convoy — comprising three buses — crossed the Lebanese-Syrian border in the morning via the Masnaa border crossing in eastern Bekaa. This is currently the only open point for conducting this pilot phase."Three buses transporting 71 refugees, as well as three...
