Washington says UN conference an 'insult' to the victims of Oct. 7

In a scathing statement released July 28, U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce announced that the United States would boycott the U.N. conference on the two-state solution, which began Monday in New York at the initiative of Paris and Riyadh, ahead of a General Assembly summit in September.

Describing the event as a "publicity stunt" detrimental to ongoing diplomatic efforts, Washington is sending a clear message: for the Rubio administration, this is not the time for grand international gatherings, but for on-the-ground diplomacy that is firm and resolute.





"This conference does not promote peace. It extends the war, strengthens Hamas, rewards obstruction and undermines real efforts for peace," Bruce declared. Using especially strong language, she denounces an initiative that, in her view, plays into Hamas's hands and betrays the memory of Israeli victims of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, already highly critical of unilateral recognition of a Palestinian state, sees this conference as an "affront to the hostages still held in the tunnels" of Gaza and a reward for terrorism. The United States will therefore not take part in what it calls an "insult" and promises to continue "carrying out concrete efforts" to achieve lasting peace.

A direct dig at Emmanuel Macron

The American statement doesn't just blast the U.N. It directly targets French President Emmanuel Macron, who recently announced that France was ready to recognize a Palestinian state. This position, seen by Washington as counterproductive, would, according to Bruce, "have been applauded by Hamas," which she says is further proof of its harm to cease-fire negotiations.

In a sharply worded comment, the spokesperson adds: "This reflects a pattern of counterproductive gestures that only serve to encourage Hamas, hinder a cease-fire, and undermine our diplomatic efforts to end the suffering in Gaza."

A strategic break with the UN

The boycott of this conference marks a turning point. By distancing itself from an initiative supported by several Security Council members, including France, Spain, and certain Arab countries, the United States is taking a breakaway stance.

U.S. diplomacy under Rubio favors bilateral channels, far removed from the multilateral forums it now accuses of "maintaining the illusion of their relevance."

This position also reveals the vision of the Trump II administration: without full alignment with Israeli security priorities, there can be no credible peace process. Recognition of a Palestinian state without guarantees of demilitarization is seen as a red line.

A tense conference

The U.N. conference on the two-state solution, announced as a milestone toward lasting peace in the Middle East, thus opened Monday in a chilly atmosphere. The absence of the heavyweight United States weakens its impact but could also reveal deep divides.

On one side, advocates of diplomatic recognition of the Palestinian people as a lever for peace; on the other, supporters of a hardline security approach to Hamas, prioritizing the release of hostages and the neutralization of armed groups.

Between the two, the U.N. is trying to keep alive a diplomatic option many consider moribund.

This article was originally published by L'Orient-le Jour in French.







