The two-state solution at the UN: Primarily symbolic conference

The French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jean-Noël Barrot (left), alongside his Saudi counterpart, Faisal bin Farhan, whose two countries are co-chairing the United Nations high-level conference on the two-state solution, at the UN headquarters in New York, July 28, 2025. Jeenah Moon/Reuters
The meeting comes less than a week after more than 100 leading organizations issued a stark warning that famine is spreading in the Gaza Strip. On Monday, July 28, the United Nations began discussing the uncertain future of the two-state solution — Palestinian and Israeli — during a two-day ministerial session in New York. The talks serve as a prelude to a heads-of-state summit planned for September on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly, where France is expected to recognize the State of Palestine, as President Emmanuel Macron announced on July 24. The mood on the inside 'France's recognition of Palestine had become inevitable' Initially set for June 18, the international conference on a two-state solution at the presidential level was postponed after Israel launched an open war against Iran. At the time, some observers...
